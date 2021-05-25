Takht Hazur Sahib Nanded to construct Medical College and Hospital

Nanded (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): One of the five takhts in Sikhism, Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib of Maharashtra's Nanded, on Saturday said that it will soon start a large-scale medical college and hospital.

Vice President of Takht Hazur Sahib, GS Bawa on Saturday informed about the decision and said, "We have already started a Covid centre at Gurudwara Huzur Saheb which is already serving people. Now we have planned a large-scale medical college and hospital also."

"We have arranged a plot and finances for the same and we are waiting for the restrictions to get over. We know that it is a costly project but we are ready with our resources and finances," he added.

Bawa also informed that the gold which has been received at the gurudwara as an offering will also be used for constructing the hospital.

"We have decided to use the gold which we have received as offering in past years but only monetizing that gold of around Rs 25 crore will not be enough and we are having other resources for finance also so funding will not be an issue for us once the project goes on the floor. Sikh community will help us in all ways possible," said Bawa. (ANI)