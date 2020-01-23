Taking all preventive measures, no need to panic, says Kerala Health Minister on corona virus

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Thursday said that all preventive measures were being taken in view of coronavirus threat and there is no need to panic in the state.

Speaking to reporters, she said: "We are taking all preventive measures in all the districts here. We are paying attention to all symptoms. If any positive cases occur, we will shift them to isolation wards. There is no need to panic."

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to the External Affairs Ministry seeking intervention in the Corona outbreak among Kerala nurses in Saudi Arabia.

"Corona outbreak among nurses in Azir Aba Al Hayat hospital in Saudi Arabia should be considered serious and necessary steps must be taken," he had said through the letter.

The Chief Minister had also requested the MEA to communicate with Saudi Arabia to ensure proper treatment and protection for the patients.

The Health Secretary Preeti Sudan on Wednesday informed that as on January 22, as many as 12,828 passengers from 60 flights have been screened for novel corona virus symptoms, and no passenger has been detected in India so far. (ANI)

