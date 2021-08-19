Taking best possible measures to contain disease: Kerala health minister on rising COVID cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 19 (ANI): Amid the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said the state government is taking the best possible measures to contain the disease.

Briefing mediapersons, George said, "We are ramping up the testing to identify every single case. Our system is already on high alert and we are taking the best possible measures to contain the disease. Kerala Government has already started talks regarding vaccine production in the state. We are trying to introduce fill-finish units. We have discussed the issue with the Union Health Minister and the Centre's response is very positive."

Asked about her meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, George said, "It was a very positive meeting. We asked for 1.11 crore more doses of COVID vaccines by September end. He agreed to it. We are thankful to the central government."

She further said the state government's aim is to innoculate all citizens above 18 years by the end of September. She urged people to remain cautious during the Onam festival keeping in mind the COVID cases surge in the state.

Kerala reported 21,427 fresh COVID cases and 179 deaths on Wednesday. The new cases pushed the cumulative COVID cases in the state to 37,45,457. With the new fatalities, the COVID death toll mounted to 19,049.

As many as 18,731 people recovered from the disease on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 35,48,196. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases stands at 1,77,697. The positivity rate in Kerala on Wednesday remained at 15.5 per cent. (ANI)