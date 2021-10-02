Taking forward what Gandhiji had said about Gram Swaraj, cleanliness: Goa CM on Gandhi Jayanti

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Minister of State (MoS) of Tourism in the Union government Shripad Naik paid homage to the father of the nation on his birth anniversary in old Goa.

Swant took to Twitter and said, "Paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his Jayanti, at Old Goa."

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister talked about Mahatma Gandhi and his contribution to the nation.

"We are taking forward what Gandhiji has said about 'Gram Swaraj, cleanliness, and self-reliance," he said.

"Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 has started here in Panchayat level, it will be a tribute to Gandhi when all the people of Goa will join the cleanliness drive," he added.



The Chief Minister also paid tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri.

"Paid floral tributes to India's second Prime Minister, #LalBahadurShastri on the occasion of his birth anniversary," he tweeted.

Naik who was also present at moment said "We are celebrating Gandhi Jayanti here. Mahatma Gandhi always inspired and promoted non-violence, cleanliness and humanity. I request all the people of the nation to follow his path."

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

