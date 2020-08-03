Taking legal opinion if Bihar Police can probe Sushant death case: Mumbai Police Commissioner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday said that they are taking legal opinion to examine whether Bihar Police can investigate Sushant Singh Rajput death case, which is in their jurisdiction.

Singh rejected allegations about Mumbai Police not providing a vehicle to Bihar Police team which is there in the city after an FIR was registered by Patna Police based on Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide.

"They have been (Bihar Police) given a car by DG office. A few COVID-19 cases were reported at IPS Mess, Worli, so no rooms allotted there. A room was allotted to senior officers of Bihar Police in the main mess of SRPF in Goregoan. The allegations are false," Mumbai Police Commissioner told ANI.

"We saw them (Bihar Police) in a big car and then in an auto. They didn't ask us for the car. They asked for documents of the case. We told them it is our jurisdiction for investigation. They should share how they are coming in our jurisdiction. That's why we are taking legal opinion to examine it," he said.

When asked to comment on the quarantine of Patna SP Vinay Tiwari, Param Bir Singh said that anybody who travels by air excluding those who will return in a fixed time period, have to undergo home-quarantine necessarily.

"COVID-19 cases in Mumbai are coming under control after a lot of hard work, therefore precautionary measures are being taken. Anybody who travels by air excluding those who will return in a fixed time period, have to undergo home-quarantine necessarily. I am sure that BMC should take action according to its rules and it will address the issue," he said.

Earlier, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey Pandey had said that Tiwari had been "forcibly quarantined" by the municipal authorities in Mumbai, following which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had stressed that this is not a political issue and said the state DGP will speak to the Maharashtra Police in the matter. (ANI)

