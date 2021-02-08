Taking swipe at Congress' G-23 row, PM Modi hopes party learns from Ghulam Nabi

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): In one of the rare moments in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad while taking a jibe at the grand old party's ongoing internal churning regarding the leadership issue.

The Prime Minister, while replying to the Motion of Thanks in the Upper House on the President's address, said the Congress veteran always speaks decently and never uses foul language.

Stating that he has immense respect for Azad, the Prime Minister said Congress should learn this trait from the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and not commit the mistake of doing the opposite by listening to suggestions of G-23.

"Ghulam Nabiji always speaks decently, never uses foul language. We should learn this from him, I respect him for it. He praised elections held in Jammu and Kashmir...I believe your party will take it in the right spirit and not commit the mistake of doing the opposite by listening to suggestions of G-23," he said.

The Prime Mnister's reference to G-23 was about the 23 senior Congress leaders who had written a letter to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, asking her for changes in the party. Azad was also among the 23 leaders.

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow. (ANI)