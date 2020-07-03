Tales of bravery displayed by 14 Corps will echo everywhere: PM Modi in Ladakh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the soldiers at Nimmoo in Leh said that the tales of bravery displayed by the 14 Corps will echo in every home.

"The bravery and dedication you show is not lesser than anyone else in the world. At the position where you are, no one in the world can compete with that. Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today," the Prime Minister said.

"It is not only me but the whole country has that trusts you. The bravery of the 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere and the tales of your bravery will echo in each house. The world has seen your bravery," he said.

The Prime Minister added that the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat is strengthened because of the dedication displayed by the soldiers at the border. "The spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat is strengthened because of your sacrifice and dedication is strengthened. The bravery that you have shown is there for the world to see," he said.

The Prime Minister also paid tributes to the 20 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in the Galwan valley faceoff with Chinese troops on June 15. "I pay tribute to those who were martyred at the Galwan valley. Today, every person in the country is proud of your bravery," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers in Nimmoo amid ongoing tension with China. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

He reached Nimmoo, early morning today and interacted with Army, Air Force, and ITBP personnel.

Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus. (ANI)