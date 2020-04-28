Tales of harmony amid virus restrictions: Group of Muslims in Hyderabad distributes essentials to the needy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 28 (ANI): Keeping the true spirit of the pious month of Ramzan alive in a city under lockdown, some members of the Muslim community in Hyderabad are busy preparing kits of essential items for distribution among those in need.

Speaking to ANI, one of the volunteers, Syed Hamed, said that they have been going door-to-door to identify people who need help irrespective of the religion they belong to.

"This lockdown has affected so many people, we do not want people to go hungry because of it. We started distribution of essential kits to the poor about two weeks ago and have distributed around 500 kits so far. We intend to distribute 500 more," said Hamed.

The kit includes several essential items like rice, wheat, condiments and cooking oil.

"We went door-to-door, approaching those in need, and gave them tokens so that we could provide them the essential items kit. Each kit includes rice, wheat, salt, turmeric powder, chilli powder, onions, tamarind and cooking oil," he said.

Setting an example of communal harmony, these individuals have been providing help to not just Muslims but also the Hindus in the area.

"We have been distributing the kits to both the Hindu and Muslim communities as everyone is suffering," due to the pandemic, Hamed said, adding, "I ask all the well-to-do people to help the poor as this is the right time to do so. Who knows when you may get a chance like this."

Besides the poor, these individuals have also been trying to reach out to those belonging to the middle-class who have been going through a difficult time but are hesitant to seek help.

Laxmi, one of the people who received the essentials kit expressed her gratitude, saying: "We have not been getting any work to earn money due to the current situation. These individuals came to our residence and after seeing our situation handed us the essentials kit. I would like to thank them for the same."

Another city resident Sai Yadav who received the kit said that this was the third time these kits were being delivered to people at their doorsteps. "I am thankful to all these individuals to have provided us with the essentials, especially during Ramzan and the ongoing coronavirus situation."

India is currently under a nationwide lockdown which was imposed on March 25 and later extended on April 14 to May 3 to stem the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

