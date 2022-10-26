Talking about Aam Aadmi Party is a waste of time as it's BJP's B team, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that talking about the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a waste of time as AAP is a Bharatiya Janata Party's B team.

Baghel made the remark while reacting to the remark of Arvind Kejriwal on Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday. Baghel has further said that now he will not comment on Kejriwal. He does all this only for politics.



Talking about being chosen as a campaigner for Himachal Pradesh elections, Baghel said, "The party has given a big responsibility. I have got the responsibility and there is also a wave of change going on in Himachal Pradesh at this time. I have full faith that Congress will emerge as the biggest party and with a clear majority on December 8".

Baghel also commented on the BJP leaders performing 'Raut Nacha' and getting whipped. He said, "This is the tradition of Chhattisgarh and the culture of Chhattisgarh, one has to be associated with it. They had got a chance for 15 years but neither did they work to save them nor tried to live that tradition nor ever participated in it nor tried to promote it. After the formation of our government, we all are celebrating Chhattisgarh's art, culture, festivals, and tradition together. So happiness increases manifold".

He further reacted to BJP's remark on paddy procurement saying, "They should not have to worry about it. The people of the state have given responsibility to us. The farmers have given responsibility to the Congress, so let us be worried about them, they should worry about themselves". (ANI)

