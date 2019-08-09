Talking to Pakistan on consular access to Jadhav, says India

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): India on Friday said that it has called upon Pakistan to provide "unimpeded consular access" to Kulbhushan Jadhav and was talking to it constantly even as Islamabad has downgraded diplomatic ties following the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Answering a query during a media briefing here relating to Jadhav, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India had stated that Pakistan should provide unimpeded consular access to him which will be in compliance with the ICJ verdict.

"We are talking to them constantly. Our diplomatic channels are open. It (communication) has closed, I will not agree to that. If there is a development, we will let you know," Kumar said.

He was asked if the communication related to Jadhav had broken down and the demand for consular access would be impacted.

However, Kumar added that the issue cannot be discussed through the media and discussion can only be through diplomatic channels.

Jadhav, an Indian national, is in a jail in Pakistan and is facing death row on alleged spying charges.

Pakistan has taken a series of actions in response to India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. It has stopped trains running between two countries and asked India to withdraw its High Commissioner. India has asked Pakistan to review its decisions. (ANI)

