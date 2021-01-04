Talks between Centre, farmers' representatives to resume after lunch break

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Another round of discussion between the Central government and farmers' representatives will take place after the lunch break at Vigyan Bhawan here on Monday.

The farmers' representatives are demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws. Union Minister Som Prakash met them during the lunch.



The eighth round of meeting between the Central government and farmers' representatives began at Vigyan Bhawan earlier today.



Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash along with government officials and representatives of farmers observed a two-minute silence for farmers who died during the ongoing protest.



Earlier today, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait claimed that a total of 60 farmers have so far lost their lives during the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws. He further said that one farmer is dying every 16 hours and it is the responsibility of the government to give an answer.

Ahead of talks with representatives of farm leaders, Tomar had said that he is "hopeful" that the two parties will find a positive solution regarding the issue.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

