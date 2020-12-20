Talks between farmers and Centre could be held in 2-3 days: Haryana CM Khattar after meeting Tomar

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that another round of talks between the Centre and farmers' unions on the issue of the three recently enacted farm laws could be on the cards.

After meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at his residence over the ongoing farmers' issue, Khattar told the media that another round of talks could be held in the next two-three days. "A solution to this issue (farmers' protest) should be found through discussion. I have said that this issue should be resolved soon."

The Centre is ready to talk to the farmers over their issues related to the new farm laws clause by clause, he said.



The protest by the farmers in and around the national capital against the three new farm laws entered 24th day on Saturday.

Several meetings have been held between cabinet ministers and farmers' union leaders over the farm laws enacted by the Centre in September.

In the matter related to the completion of Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal for "Haryana's legitimate share of water", Khattar said, "I appeal to the farmers of Punjab to seriously consider the matter. The farmers of Haryana are struggling with shortage of irrigation facilities. We demand that the construction of the SYL canal be completed," he said.

"However, the case is due in the Supreme Court," he added. (ANI)

