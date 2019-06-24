Talks must be held with Hurriyat leaders: Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Two days after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said that Hurriyat leaders were ready for talks with the Central government, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday asserted that talks must be held.

"The Governor says Hurriyat has agreed to talks. Then, talks should be held with them," Abdullah told the media persons.

Contending that situation in Jammu and Kashmir is changing, Governor Malik had on June 22 said that separatist Hurriyat Conference leaders were ready for talks with the Centre.

"The ones who turned back Ram Vilas Paswan from their door, they are now ready for talks. The stone pelting after 'namaz' is almost over. We do not like it when a youngster dies," Malik had said at a function.

"But when a bullet is fired, bullets will be fired in retaliation. That is the reality and this change in stance by them is a welcome sign," Malik had further added.

He had also acknowledged Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for his statement in which he had expressed concerns over the growing drug crisis in the state. (ANI)

