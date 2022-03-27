Talks with Pakistan possible only when there are no sounds of guns, bullets: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday responded to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti's call on BJP to hold talks with Pakistan, saying the dialogue between two nations is possible only when there are no sounds of guns and bullets.

On being asked about Mehbooba Mufti who said unless BJP talks to Pakistan, there can be no peace in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Minister said, "Would BJP talk to people of its own country or to people of a foreign land?...talks can only be held when there are no sounds of guns and bullets."

Meanwhile, North MCD named one of its schools after Tika Lal Taploo, a leader of the Kashmiri Pandits' community who was killed by militants in Kashmir on September 14, 1989.

"Today, a school has been named after Tika Lal Taploo. He (Tika Lal Taploo) was honourable for us not only because he was a BJP president but also because he was a symbol of Kashmir's culture," Singh said while responding to this. (ANI)