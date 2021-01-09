Tally of persons testing positive for new COVID-19 strain in Meerut goes up to 9

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Four persons tested positive for the new COVID strain in Meerut on Friday taking the total tally in the city to nine.

"The cases of the new foreign COVID strains have taken the tally for such cases in Meerut to nine," said K Balaji, Meerut Collector.



Four women were detected with the new strain of COVID-19 in the city. These cases were reported from Balwant Enclave, Daurli.

A two-year-old girl from Balwant Enclave was the first one to be detected with the new COVID strain in Meerut. Her family members were also detected positive with the same strain.

The area has been declared COVID hot-spot and residents will be tested for the disease. (ANI)

