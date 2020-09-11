Tamil actor Abi Saravanan condemns posts by eminent personalities against Hindi

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 11 (ANI): Condemning the 'I don't know Hindi' social media posts by eminent personalities, Tamil actor Abi Saravanan said Hindi is a language and source of knowledge and anti-Hindi posts by influential people discourage young generation from learning it.

"I am neither a supporter of Hindi nor against it. Language is knowledge, it is not our enemy. Please don't stop our generation from learning Hindi," Saravanan said while talking to ANI.

He said knowing multiple languages is good and it helps in communication while travelling to different parts of the country.

"I am an actor and social activist. My works take me to different parts of the country. Not knowing Hindi becomes a problem while communicating with local people of those places," said Saravanan.

He further said he will oppose if Tamil will be deliberately removed from public spaces in the state, but popularising the phrase 'I don't know Hindi' is a "false precedence" for the younger generation.

"Deliberately exclusion or removal of Tamil from public spaces like ATM machines, notice boards and central government offices in Tamil Nadu cannot be allowed. But popularising the phrase 'I don't know Hindi' by few celebrities to get likes is a false precedence we set for the younger community," said the actor.

Saravanan said after he made his contrary opinion public through a social media post, he had been getting threat calls, but added that intimidation would not change his opinion.

In the recent past, many Tamil celebrities have posted pictures on social media with them wearing T-shirts with the slogan 'I don't know Hindi' printed on it. (ANI)

