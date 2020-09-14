Tamil actor Suriya criticises SC for upholding Centre's decision to conduct NEET

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 14 (ANI): Tamil actor Suriya on Sunday criticised the Supreme Court for upholding the Centre's decision to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor said that the "court dispenses justice via video-conferencing, but orders students to write exams fearlessly".



"Amid COVID-19 fear, the Court dispenses justice via video-conference but orders students to write exams fearlessly. NEET is killing dreams of children from poor families who aspire to be doctors. We shouldn't be silent spectators of students' deaths. We must also prepare students for both success and failure," the actor said in a statement.

On Saturday, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died of suicide a day before NEET was scheduled.

The NEET was held on September 13 across the country. Over 15 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance exam. (ANI)

