Tamil Nadu: 13-yr-old electrocuted to death while erecting DMK's flag post in Viluppuram

Viluppuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 23 (ANI): A 13-year-old boy was allegedly electrocuted to death on Monday when he was helping in erecting Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) flag posts in Viluppuram.

The victim identified as Dinesh was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police said that the boy got electrocuted when the post came in contact with an overhead electric wire.



Metal flag posts were being erected for a wedding event related to a local DMK functionary in the district.

As per the police, no permission was obtained for erecting the flag posts and a case has been filed under section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as the parents are not pressing for action.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed the party workers not to indulge in erecting illegal banners or flag posts. (ANI)

