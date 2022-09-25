Tamil Nadu: 19 people held for vandalizing properties during protest against NIA's raids on PFI, says DGP

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 25 (ANI): Nineteen persons who vandalised properties during the protest against the NIA's raids on houses of the PFI leaders are arrested and sent to remand, informed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendrababu on Sunday.

"Nineteen persons who vandalised properties are arrested and sent to remand. Few from specific organizations hurled petrol bombs on a few organization functionaries' residences and cars," Tamil Nadu DGP told ANI.

"Those who involve in criminal acts which disturb public peace will be booked under the National Security Act," warned Tamil Nadu DGP.

"Criminal cases have been registered on this and investigations to nab the anti-social elements are going on. Special teams have been formed to nab them. So far, 250 suspects have been investigated on this matter. Over 100 suspects are still under investigation," he added.

Condemning this arrest, PFI demonstrated protest and 1,410 persons were arrested during the protest and later were released.



A few persons who threw petrol bombs at the house of PFI leaders were arrested. The investigation is underway while their two-wheelers were seized.

RAF, State Commando, and Special Force are stationed at Coimbatore. Over 3,500 police personnel are providing security at Coimbatore".

Post the NIA raid on PFI and SDPI, multiple petrol bombs were hurled at the house of RSS members.

Earlier on Sunday, as many as three petrol bombs were hurled into the house of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.

While in the earlier hours of Saturday, a petrol bomb was hurled at the house of an RSS leader near Tambaram near Chennai, said the police.

Another bottle bomb was hurdled at BJP worker Sarath's residence in Kuniyamuthur city in Tamil Nadu on Friday night in which a car parked on the premises was damaged. (ANI)

