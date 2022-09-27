Tamil Nadu: 2 arrested for hurling petrol bombs in Ramanathapuram, Kanniyakumari districts

Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 27 (ANI): Two people have been arrested for hurling petrol bombs at the houses of BJP and RSS functionaries in Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu, said police on Monday.

Following the NIA raids at the offices and houses of the executives of the PFI across the country, incidents of throwing petrol at the houses of BJP and RSS functionaries in various districts including Coimbatore, Madurai, Chennai and Kanyakumari continued.

Following this, the police have registered several cases and are searching for the accused.

South zone Inspector-General (IG), Asra Garg said that the accused Abdul Hakkim and accused Mussammil have been arrested.

On September 23, petrol bombs were hurled at the clinic of Dr Manoj Kumar, a Ramanathapuram BJP sympathiser and the house of Kalyanasundaram, a Kanyakumari-based BJP functionary.

After this, the police registered two cases and searched for the accused.

"Abdul Hakkim, who hurled petrol bombs at Dr Manoj Kumar's office in Ramanathapuram and Mussamil, who threw petrol bombs at Kalyanasundaram's house in Kanyakumari district, were arrested on Monday evening," said Garg.

He further said that 20,000 policemen are engaged in security in southern districts.

"Night patrolling under the leadership of DIGs and SPs has been intensified in southern districts" he added.



Earlier, Madurai police arrested three accused in connection with the hurling of a bomb at a Madurai-based RSS member's house on Saturday.

Director General of Police, Sylendra Babu, said, "So far 14 persons were arrested and 11 cases have been filed in connection with bomb hurling incident."

Madurai City Police Commissioner Senthil Kumar, said, "Accused Abu Taheer was arrested on Monday morning for hurling a bomb at Madurai-based RSS functionary Krishnan's house on Sept 24. Yesterday we arrested two in connection with the case."

According to Police, a case was also registered against the petrol station owner for selling of 'loose' petrol in bottles, which was used for filling up petrol bombs.

Police Commissioner Senthil Kumar had earlier requested the petrol bulk owners to avoid giving loose petrol. "We have taken the list of vulnerable Hindu outfit members who have been given protection," he said.

As many as three petrol bombs were hurled at the house of an RSS member in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. The incident was captured in the CCTV footage at 7:38 pm on Saturday at Mel Anuppanadi housing board area in Madurai at the residence of MS Krishnan. The CCTV footage shows bike-borne men were seen approaching the house and hurling petrol bombs before the duo sped away.

In this regard, RSS member Krishnan and BJP Madurai district president Suseendran had filed a petition to the Keerathurai police.

"I have been working in an RSS organization for the last 45 years. Around 7 pm we did puja at my house with about 65 people. Then I heard a noise outside and when I came out, my car was on fire. Last year in 2014 police gave protection to me due to danger to my life but the police protection was withdrawn in 2021. More than 20 RSS workers like me have been attacked in Tamil Nadu alone. We have lodged a complaint with the police regarding the petrol bomb hurled at my house. They assured to arrest the accused by tonight," said Krishnan.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP has written to Home Minister Amit shah highlighting the increasing attacks against BJP and RSS functionaries in recent times. The letter mentioned 19 attacks against those belonging to Hindu outfits.

Earlier, a petrol bomb was hurled at the house of an RSS leader near Tambaram near Chennai in the early hours of Saturday, said the police. (ANI)

