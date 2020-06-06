Tamil Nadu: 2 arrested in Rameswaram for selling stolen vehicles

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 6 (ANI): Two people have been arrested in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram for selling stolen vehicles.

A total of 22 vehicles were seized by the police. A case has been registered, and probe into the case is on.

V Varun Kumar, Superintendent of Police said, "Based on the confession, it has come to light that more than 100 vehicles have been stolen from here and other states. A case has been registered, probe is on". (ANI)

