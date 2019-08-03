The Mahali Amman Temple was decorated with around 2000 kilograms of fruits on Friday. Photo/ANI
Tamil Nadu: 2000 kilogram of fruits offered to Goddess

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:30 IST

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Mahali Amman Temple here has been decorated with 2000 kilograms of fruits on the occasion of Aadi festival on Friday to receive good monsoon rain.
This decoration has been carried out as a ritual as part of celebrations during the 'Adi' month in Tamil calendar which is which is religiously significant like the 'sawan' month in the north.
More than 28 varieties of fruits were seen gracing the walls of the temple and adorning the idols. Garlands and offerings made of fruits were extended by the devotees queued up at the Mahali Amman Temple during the pooja.
"We have come here to witness the beautiful decoration and seek blessings of goddess Amman, she usually is decorated with flowers but this year we have offered fruits which would later be distributed among devotees," said Visruthaa, a devotee.
Mahali temple is known for its special prayers and incredible decorations during the Aadi Festival. As the state reels underwater crisis, prayers were chanted by the devout for good rainfall in the country.
Krishnamoorthy, the temple priest said, "We are conducting various prayers for good monsoon rain as our state is facing acute water shortage and drought-like situation so we have offered 2000 kilos of fruits that will be given to all the devotees after I will chant mantras."
Special prayers will be conducted in various Amman temples across the state throughout the Aadi month for the harmony and prosperity of the nation. (ANI)

