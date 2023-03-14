Tamil Nadu: 4 arrested in Coimbatore for assaulting migrant workers

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI): Four people, including two members of the Hindu Munnani outfit, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody for allegedly assaulting migrant workers in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore city, police said.

The arrests took place on Monday after the migrant workers were allegedly attacked and assaulted near the Mahaliamman Temple here on Sunday night.

According to police two of the all four arrested were found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Addressing a press conference here yesterday, Coimbatore Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan said "Four people including two youths from the 'Hindu Munnani' organisation have been arrested for allegedly assaulting migrant workers on March 12. All accused were in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident. A case has been registered against all four at PS Variety Hall Road".

Further investigation is underway in the case.

Notably, the issue over the alleged 'attacks' on migrants emerged after unverified reports on social media claimed that migrant labourers were targeted in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier this month, a team from Bihar led by Balamurugan IAS also visited Tamil Nadu to take stock of the matter. The team visited Tiruppur and met the district administration and police officials to know about the actions taken so far in the case. Officials of the Bihar government also interacted with Bihar-based migrant workers in Chennai.

On March 9, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had attacked BJP accusing it of spreading rumours about the attack on migrant labourers. The Chief Minister further said that there are no such incidents in Tamil Nadu and the delegates from Bihar who visited the state returned with full satisfaction.

The alleged assault on Bihari migrants in Tamil Nadu had stirred massive political ruckus in both states. LJP chief had launched an attack on the Bihar CM on the issue.(ANI)