Tamil Nadu: 5-year-old elephant trapped in fencing, dies

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI): A 5-year-old male Elephant was found dead on Saturday after getting it got trapped in a solar power fencing at a farm in Kalkothi here.

Officials from the forest department rushed to the spot to remove the elephant's body and are in the process of tracing the owner of the farm, who has been identified as Thangavelu.

The body of the elephant has been sent for a post mortem. (ANI)

