Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore, the police said.
The accused identified as Kanakaraj used to run a wholesale grocery shop. He was arrested and taken to Bavani sub-jail early today morning.
The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu: 70-year-old man held for sexually abusing minor girl
ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2020 08:11 IST
