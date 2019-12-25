Tamil Nadu: 80 kg cannabis seized from Rameswaram, two arrested

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Around 80 kg cannabis (ganja) was seized by the Rameswaram police from a vehicle here on Wednesday.

Two accused have been arrested by Tamil Nadu police in connection with the drug peddling case.

Sharing details of the case, District Superintendent of Police, Varun Kumar said, "Early morning the special branch police patrol stopped a suspected vehicle for checking which led to the recovery of a large amount of banned drugs".



Police officials said that an investigation is underway to unearth more information. (ANI)