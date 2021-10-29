Tamil Nadu adds 1,061 new COVID-19 cases, 12 fatalities

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 29 (ANI): A total of 1,061 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, said the state's health department on Thursday.

With new cases registered on Thursday, the total case tally mounted to 26,99,554. Of these, 12,051 are active cases in Tamil Nadu.

In the last 24 hours, 1,286 people were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far, 26,51,431 recoveries have been recorded.



The death toll in the state is 36,072.

To detect the presence of the virus, 1,22,835 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Till date, 5,07,88,402 samples have been tested for the virus.

Tamil Nadu has 306 testing facilities. Of these, 69 are government-run and 237 are privately owned. (ANI)

