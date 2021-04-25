Tamil Nadu announces more restrictions to contain spread of COVID-19

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 24 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The new restrictions will come into effect from April 26.

According to fresh guidelines, beauty parlours, salons, spas, and barber shops will remain closed. Only takeaways will be allowed in hotels, restaurants, and tea shops.



All places of worship will also be closed for the public from April 26. The state government has also restricted the number of people at wedding ceremonies to maximum of 50 people and 25 people will be allowed in funerals. Except for Puducherry, passengers from other states need to apply for e-pass through the government portal.

The Palaniswami government had earlier announced several restrictions, including a night curfew, a ban on tourists at hill stations, and a total lockdown on Sundays, with exemption for essential services. The night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am and Sunday lockdown will continue.

India saw 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. It is the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. (ANI)

