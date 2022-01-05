COVID-19: Tamil Nadu announces night curfew, complete lockdown on Sunday

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 5 (ANI): With the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced night curfew from January 6 and a complete lockdown on Sunday.

"Night lockdown to be put in place from Januarys 6 from 10 pm to 5 am and full lockdown on Sunday, January 9 with restaurants to operate for takeaways from 7 am to 10 pm," said the Chief Minister.

Besides, it has also directed school authorities to suspend physical classes.

"No classes for Play School and Kindergarten. Only online classes to be allowed for classes 1 to 9, and physical classes for classes 10 and 12. No training and coaching centres will be allowed to operate," he said.

He further said that the public transport including bus, suburban trains and Metro will run at 50 per cent seating capacity.

"No permission for exhibition and book fair. No permission for Pongal related functions and gatherings. No permission for entertainment and amusement parks. No permission for public and cultural meetings. Public transport including bus, suburban trains and Metro to run at 50 per cent seating," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the beaches will be open for only walking.

He further said that there will be no permission for entry to devotees in places of worship on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"The fish, meat and vegetable markets to be decongested. The district authorities to take steps to open markets in more than one place. Advise to decongest central bus stands by operating from different depots," he added.

Earlier, Stalin had appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to be vigilant and inoculate themselves at the earliest. (ANI)