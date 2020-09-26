Tamil Nadu Arts-Literature Federation pays floral tribute to Balasubrahmanyam

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Arts and Literature Federation paid floral tribute to Padma Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam at Agnitheertham sea in Rameswaram on Saturday.

CR Senthilvel, member of the Arts and Literature federation told ANI, "We extend our deepest condolences to the family of SP Balasubrahmanyam."

"He was a great artist who will always remain in our hearts," Senthilvel added.



The event was headed by NJ Mohandas, Secretary of Arts and Literature federation.

After over a month-long battle at the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare in Chennai, Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, died on Friday afternoon. He was 74.

On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus. (ANI)

