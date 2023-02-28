Tamil Nadu Assembly Budget session on March 20

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Budget Session 2023 is to be held on March 20, said Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Monday.

The financial report for the year 2023-2024 will be presented to the assembly by Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (Tamil Nadu Finance Minister) at 10.00 am on March 20, added Appavu.

A day after the Supreme Court affirmed the Madras High Court division bench decision that restored Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the AIADMK party's single leader, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Friday said EPS wanted to capture the party.



"Amma is the permanent general secretary of our party and we passed a resolution on it. Nobody has the power to act against this resolution. They (EPS) want to capture our party. Yesterday's Supreme Court verdict is not a setback for us. Soon we will meet Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran," said Panneerselvam.

He said SC has given options to challenge the verdict. "If needed we will challenge it," Panneerselvam said.

He further said SC made it clear it that only the General Council meeting is valid and it did not state that resolutions passed are valid.

"Yesterday's verdict in Supreme Court will not affect the final decision of the case in the City civil suit," Panneerselvam said. (ANI)

