Tamil Nadu Assembly first session to be held from Jan 5, 2022

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 13 (ANI): The session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly for the year 2022 will be held from January 5, an official notification of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly said on Monday.



The assembly session will witness a customary address of Governor R N Ravi, added the notification.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I R N Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, hereby summon the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to meet at 10.00 am on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in the Assembly Chamber, Secretariat, Chennai," said the notification. (ANI)

