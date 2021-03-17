Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: CM Palaniswami files nomination from Edappadi

Salem (Tamil Nadi) [India], March 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Monday filed his nomination from the Edappadi constituency as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate for the assembly elections scheduled to take place next month.

Palaniswami is contesting from this constituency for the seventh time. He has elected from this constituency four times.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the main opposition in the state, has fielded T Sampath Kumar to take on the Chief Minister in Edappadi.



DMK chief MK Stalin also filed his nomination today from the Kolathur constituency. This is the third time he will be contesting from Kolathur. After the nomination process, Stalin carried out a road show in the constituency.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran filed his nomination for Kovilpatti Constituency and his opponent AIADMK minister Kadambur Raju also filed his nomination today.

The assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

There are 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly. AIADMK is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. MK Stalin's DMK has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray. Congress will be contesting 25 seats in the state.

