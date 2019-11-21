Tamil Nadu awarded with Swachh Sarvekshan Grameen award

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Tamil Nadu and Peddapalli were awarded the 'Swachh Sarvekshan Grameen-2019' award in state and district categories, respectively, for best "quantitative and qualitative sanitation" facilities.

The awards were given by Union Ministers DV Sadananda Gowda and Rattan Lal Kataria at an event organised on the occasion of World Toilet Day here on Tuesday.

While Haryana and Gujarat came at the second and third position in the ranking in states, Haryana's Faridabad and Rewari in Haryana were ranked at the second and third places in the district category.

Tha ranking was based on "Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2019" which was conducted through an independent survey agency in 17209 villages in 683 districts on the basis of quantitative and qualitative sanitation (Swachhata) parameters.

The parameters include surveys of public places like schools, Anganwadis, PHCs, Haat/ Bazaars, Panchayat and citizen's perception of Swachhata and their recommendations for improvement of the program and data from the SBM-G IMIS, an official release said.

Addressing the gathering, D.V. Sadananda Gowda congratulated all the SSG 2019 awardees for their commendable work in improving cleanliness and sanitation facilities. He reiterated the vision of the Prime Minister which created a people's movement for a Swachh Bharat - a tribute to the father of the nation.

Uttar Pradesh was facilitated by maximum citizen participation while Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA), Hindustan Unilever Limited and AMUL were felicitated for their contribution under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign this year.

"The SSG 2019 turned out to be massive mass mobilisation exercise with communities in each village undertaking special drives to improve the general cleanliness in their villages. Gram Panchayats invested funds from their local area development fund to augment the sanitation situation in public places," the release said. (ANI)

