Tamil Nadu bans Friends of Police movement across state

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued a notification rescinding all movements of Friends of Police (FoP) across the state.
The government order was issued after an adverse report was received from the Director-General of Police, Chennai.
"As per the orders of Chief Minister Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu Government bans Friends of Police Activities in the state," AIADMK tweeted. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2020 20:18 IST
