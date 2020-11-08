Tamil Nadu BJP chief holds 'Vetri Val Yatra' without state govt nod

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President L Murugan held the 'Vetri Val Yatra' in Koyambedu on Sunday without the state government's permission.

"Tamil Nadu government is allowing other parties to take out processions and hold agitation. It's my constitutional right to hold the Vetri Val yatra as well," L Murugan said.

Meanwhile, an ambulance was stuck in a traffic jam on Poonamallee High Road in Chennai for half an hour earlier today, during the 'Vetri Val Yatra'.



The BJP leader was detained by the police and his supporters were also stopped from participating in the yatra on November 6.

The state BJP had decided to go ahead with the month-long 'Vetri Val Yatra' after the Tamil Nadu government denied them permission to hold the 'yatra' in view of COVID-19.

"Lord Murugan has given us permission. I want to pray to the Lord and it is my constitutional right. Every person has the right to worship. That is why I am proceeding to Thirutthani as we begin our 'Vetri Val Yatra'," Murugan said earlier.

The Tamil Nadu government had informed the Madras High Court that it has decided to deny permission for BJP's proposed ' Vetri Vel Yatra' in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Vetri Val Yatra' is a month-long religious trip to the six abodes of Lord Murugan beginning from the Thirutthani temple in the north of Tamil Nadu and culminating at Tiruchendur temple, in the southern part of the state. (ANI)

