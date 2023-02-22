Tamil Nadu: BJP state President meets Governor over Army man's killing

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 22 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Annamalai along with ex-servicemen met Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday over the murder of an army man allegedly by a DMK ward councillor in Krishnagiri.

"The ex-servicemen conveyed their grievances to the Governor and expressed they are unsafe in Tamil Nadu. Governor listened to ex-servicemen and he has taken it very strictly," Annamalai told ANI.

He further said that the Governor is also "pained" by the incident.

"Governor also informed us that he is pained by whatever has happened. He promised that he would look into it and get back to them," the BJP chief said.

Annamalai said that the Governor was also requested to act and give a government job and compensation to the family of the deceased.

He further hit out at the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and said, "CM not saying anything in remorse shows his moral failure. Army men have taken care of us for years now it's CM's duty to take care of them."



TN BJP VP Narayanan Thirupathy also slammed the state government, saying, "Over a week has passed but there is no statement from DMK or CM MK Stalin. An Army man was killed by a DMK counsellor. DMK has been trying to threaten the opposition. They are trying to provoke their party men to attack others who are against the government."

Annamalai participates in a one-day hunger strike and silent rally on Tuesday against the DMK Government over the incident.

Tamil Nadu BJP also conducted the program in Chennai Sivananda Salai with several ex-defence personnel along with BJP Ex-Service Men wing cadres.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Police arrested the main accused DMK Councillor Chinnasamy and nine others including his son Rajapandi in the jawan's death case in Krishnagiri.

According to the police, the DMK Councillor had an argument with the 33-year-old Armyman Prabhu over washing clothes at a water tank near the victim's house on February 8.

The brawl escalated to an extent that the DMK Councillor along with nine persons allegedly attacked the victim Prabhu, and his brother, Prabhakaran later that day.

Prabhu who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Hossur and later succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

