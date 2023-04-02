Tamil Nadu: Boat hit by Sri Lankan Navy ship, damaged; fishermen safe

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): A fishing boat got damaged after a collision with a Sri Lankan Navy ship in the Bagjalasanthi sea area on Saturday.



The boat owner Pullani said that the fishermen inside the boat were safe and that the boat was returning to the shore.

According to the Fishermen's association, the fishermen in the boat went fishing from Mandapam's north coast. While the boat was fishing in the Palk Straits, a Sri Lankan Navy ship passing by collided with it, breaking the upper part of the boat.

The incident caused shock among the fishermen although no losses were reported. (ANI)

