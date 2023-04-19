Tamil Nadu: Building under renovation collapses in Chennai, workers feared trapped

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 19 (ANI): A few workers are feared trapped under debris after an old building undergoing renovation collapsed in Chennai on Wednesday, officials said.

The building is at Armenian Street, near Parrys Corner.

The rescue operation is underway.



Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident, four workers died and 20 others were injured after a three-storey rice mill collapsed at Karnal in Haryana, said the administration on Tuesday.

A total of 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place.

While talking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karnal, Anish Yadav said, "A total of 24 people have been affected out of which 20 are injured and 4 are dead. Around 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place. The injured have been admitted to a hospital."

"Prima facie we found that the building had some defects. A committee will be formed to investigate the incident. Legal action will be taken against the rice mill owners," the DC added. (ANI)

