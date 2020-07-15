Tamil Nadu: Bull, cow reunited after a video of their affection goes viral in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 15 (ANI): People broke into celebrations here after a bull, who refused to be parted from cow and doggedly chases the vehicle in which the latter was being transported were finally reunited.

A moving video of the bull circling the lorry, sticking his head in and finally running after the lorry carrying the cow which was sold by her owner in Palamedu surfaced online. the visuals showed the black bull running after the lorry for about a kilometre.

Muniandiraja a resident of Palamedu, who runs a tea shop in the area said he had reared his cow Lakshmi along with a temple Bull, named Manjamalai.

Muniandiraja said he sold his cow and had loaded it to his truck for transportation. However, the Bull could not bear the separation and followed the vehicle for about 1 km and attempting to stop it.

Seeing this incident the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneer Selvam's son, O. Jayapradeep, recovered the cow by giving money to the person who bought the cow.

He donated the cow to the temple and reunited the bovines. (ANI)

