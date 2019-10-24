Tamil Nadu bypolls: AIADMK claims Vikravandi, Nanguneri seats

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): In Tamil Nadu, ruling Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has won in both Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly seats in bypolls conducted on October 21.

"Both results declared for Assembly Constituency bye polls held for Tamil Nadu seats. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam wins both the Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituency seats," the Election Commission said in a statement.

In Nanguneri constituency, AIADMK's V Narayanan beat Congress's R Manoharan by 33,445 votes while R Muthamilselvan beat N Pugazhenthi of the DMK by 44,924 votes in Vikravandi constituency.

Twenty-four candidates had filed their nominations for the Nanguneri assembly constituency. Nanguneri seat went vacant after the sitting MLA Congress' H Vasanthakumar was elected to Lok Sabha.

The voting for the two seats took place on October 21. (ANI)

