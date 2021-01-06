Tamil Nadu: CBI arrests 3 more in Pollachi sexual assault case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested three more people in connection with the Pollachi sexual assault case, including All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) Pollachi Town students' wing secretary.

As per an official statement, the arrested accused include K Arulanandham (34), Sharon Paul (29), and Babu alias Bike Babu (27). Arulanandham is AIADMK's Pollachi Town students wing secretary.

CBI has produced the three arrested accused in the Mahila court in Coimbatore, from where they have been sent to judicial custody till January 20, 2021.



"CBI had registered case under Section 376D of Indian Penal Code (punishment for gang rape) and recording video of the victims," the statement said.

A total of five people had already been arrested in the case and kept in the central prison in Salem.

In the Pollachi sex scandal, more than 50 women were allegedly lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four and the acts were video-graphed.

DMK leaders had alleged that the Tamil Nadu police failed to take action in the Pollachi case as there was the involvement of some people from the ruling AIADMK. (ANI)

