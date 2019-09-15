Tamil Nadu: Chennai Corporation removes illegal hoardings after Madras HC order

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Chennai Corporation officials on Sunday started removing illegal hoardings and flex banners in the city after the Madras High Court issued orders in this direction.

The court ordered the removal of illegal hoardings in the wake of the death of a 22-year-old woman died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by the AIADMK party allegedly fell on her while she was riding a two-wheeler on September 12.

Madras High Court on September 13 directed Tamil Nadu government and Chennai Corporation to take disciplinary action against officials who failed to prevent falling of the illegal flex board that led to the death of the 23-year-old woman.

The court also asked the state government to submit a report on steps taken to eradicate banner culture in the state.

The court said that it is tired of passing multiple orders against illegal flex boards. The accident had sparked a controversy, following which AIADMK and DMK have issues statements urging their cadre not to erect flex boards. (ANI)

