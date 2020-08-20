Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 20 (ANI): K Shanmugam, the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu commissioned Indian Coast Guard ship C-449 on Thursday with social distancing in place amid the corona pandemic.
"K Shanmugam, IAS, Chief Secretary, Govt of Tamil Nadu commissioned @IndiaCoastGuard ship C-449 on 20 Aug 20 at #Chennai, following protocols of social distancing due Pandemic #COVID-19," Indian Coast Guard said in a tweet.
Earlier, the Indian Coast Guard had commenced the Joint Coastal Patrol (JCP) by embarking Marine Police personnel onboard ICG ships to develop synergy and provide sea training to officers for enhanced coastal security. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu chief secretary commissions Indian Coast Guard ship C-449
ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2020 19:10 IST
