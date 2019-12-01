Tamil Nadu: Class 11 girl gang-raped on birthday, case registered

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): A class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped on her birthday by two locals at a park in Seeranaickenpalayam area in Coimbatore here on November 26, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, four other accused recorded the incident on their phones.

"The girl was sexually assaulted by two persons when she was celebrating her birthday in a park with six persons on the evening of November 26. Two of the accused sexually abused the girl while four others recording the incident with their phones," a police official said.

Based on a complaint filed by the parents of the victim, police have registered a case under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Four of the accused have been arrested while a special team has been constituted to nab the other two. Further investigations are on in the case. (ANI)

