Tamil Nadu class 12 board exam results declared

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 16 (ANI): The results of Class 12 Tamil Nadu State Board Examination was announced on Thursday, the overall pass percentage is 92.34 per cent.

The results announced today is for the students who took the exams in March 2020.

As many as 7.79 lakh 12th standard students wrote the exams in March 2020.

92.3 per cent of the students who wrote 12th exams in Tamil Nadu have cleared it. The passing percentage of girls in the state stands at 94.80 per cent while for boys it stands at 89.41 per cent. (ANI)

