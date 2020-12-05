Tamil Nadu CM, AIADMK leaders pay tribute to J Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 5 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam paid their homage to the late AIADMK leader and the former state Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa here on Saturday.



Attending an event at Jayalalithaa's memorial, Palaniswami along with his top party leader were present to mark the fourth death anniversary of the late leader.

Also hundreds of MPs, MLAs, and party functionaries paid their tributes to Jayalalithaa. (ANI)

