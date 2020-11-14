Tamil Nadu CM announces aid to fire officers who died in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy announced aid for fire officers who died during the fire fighting operations in Madurai last night.

At least two fire officers lost their lives in a fire fighting operations in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district. The fire broke out at a shop in the Navabathkana area of Madurai on Friday late night.



"Rs 25 lakh each will be given to the families of fire officer Sivarajan and Krishnamurthy who died in the accident," said the Chief Minister on Saturday.

It has also been announced that 'one member of the families of the deceased officers will be given a government job.

Financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for two injured fire officers have also been announced by the Chief Minister. (ANI)

