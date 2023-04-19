Tamil Nadu CM announces compensation for kin of 2 minors who drowned in Kanchipuram

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday ordered an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the minors who died of drowning in a lake in the Kanchipuram district.

The deceased children were identified as Vijay (7) and Bhumika (4) who drowned on April 17 evening.



"I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news that Bhaskar's two children, Vijay (7) and Bhumika (4) of Nelvoy village, Kanchipuram district, drowned unexpectedly on 17-4-2023 in the evening of Nelvoy lake," read the statement.

"In addition to conveying my deepest condolences to the parents of the deceased minors, I have ordered them to pay two lakh rupees from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund," it stated.

The announcement was made in the state legislative assembly. (ANI)

