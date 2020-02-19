Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the state government will give 50 percent subsidy to 'ulemas' for buying two-wheelers and will also hike their pension from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000.
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister made the announcement during the Budget Session of the state Assembly.
He has also announced that the Tamil Nadu government will allot Rs 15 crore fund for Haj house.
These announcements come at the backdrop of statewide protest by members of various Muslim outfits against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). (ANI)
Tamil Nadu CM announces subsidy, pension hike for 'ulemas'
ANI | Updated: Feb 19, 2020 19:05 IST
